Exercise Patience With Tinubu, Senior Lawyer Urges Nigerians





Nigerians have been urged to exercise patience with President Bola Tinubu to enable his vision for a greater Nigeria comes to fruition.

A former Attorney General and commisssioner for Justice in Kwara State, Chief Titus Ashaolu (SAN )made the appeal during an interview with LEADERSHIP in Ilorin.

He stressed the need for all Nigerians to join hands with Tinubu’s administration in its efforts to turn the nation’s economy around.

Ashaolu noted that the Tinubu administration’s economic policies and programmes, “are tailored towards meeting the yearnings and aspiration of Nigerians.”

The programmes being put in place by President Tinubu will bring about positive results for the nation. The president is a knowledgeable politician who has the capacity to appoint competent and capable people in his cabinet,” Ashaolu stated.

On the Niger Republic’s crisis, the legal giant urged Tinubu to prevail on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to embrace dialogue in resolving the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper