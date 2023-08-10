Federal Govt Urges HMOs To Deliver Quality Healthcare To Workers





Federal government through the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, has called on Health Maintenance Organisations (HMOs) to rise up to their responsibilities in fashioning better ways to provide civil servants with quality and affordable healthcare delivery services.

In a statement signed by the director of communications, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mohammed Ahmed, Yemi-Esan who made this call yesterday during a one-day interactive session with HMOs in Abuja, said if that is done, it would reduce the morbidity rate being experienced in recent times.

According to the head of Civil Service, who was represented by the permanent secretary, Service Welfare Office, Mahmud Kambari, the health of civil servants can no longer be taken for granted, as they die on a daily basis from ailments that are preventable and curable.

She called on the HMOs to partner with the civil service on regular medical check-ups, as well as provide…





Source: Leadership Newspaper