Nigeria, Others’ Output Disruptions  Drag OPEC+ Crude Production To 2-year Low





Crude oil production by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies have hit a two-year low on the back of the latest cut by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a Platts survey by S&P Global Commodity Insights has shown.

According to the survey, the disruptions in Kazakhstan and Nigeria also more than offset gains in Iran and Iraq, contributing to an almost 1 million barrels per day (mbpd) fall in OPEC+ output month on month.

“OPEC’s 13 members pumped 27.34 mbpd, while Russia and eight other allies added 13.06 mbpd, for a total of 40.40 mbpd, the survey found. That was the group’s lowest since August 2021, when major cuts implemented during the pandemic were still being unwound,” the survey revealed.

With many parts of the global economy now on a wobbly footing, the OPEC+ alliance has returned to a strategy of aggressive supply restraint to support slumping oil prices, with several members announcing 1.2 mbpd in collective cuts from May through the end…





Source: Leadership Newspaper