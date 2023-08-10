State Creation: NASS Will Be Fair To All, Barau Assures





Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin has assured members of the movement for the creation of Tiga and Gari states from Kano State that the National Assembly would be fair to all during the review of the 1999 Constitution.

Barau stated this when members of the movement led by Senator Mas’ud El-Jibrin Doguwa paid him a courtesy call at the National Assembly, yesterday.

Barau, who chairs the Senate Committee on Constitution Review, said the 10th Assembly would give all groups advocating states creation equal opportunities to present their cases.

A statement issued by the special adviser, media and publicity to the deputy Senate president, Ismail Mudashir, commended the members of the movement for Tiga and Gari states for sustaining the tempo over the years.

Earlier, Senator Doguwa stressed the need for the creation of two states from Kano State. He said in the last 40 years, they have been advocating the splitting of Kano State given its size and population to fast-track its…





Source: Leadership Newspaper