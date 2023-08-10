TETFund Cautions Officials Against Hindering Project Implementation





The executive secretary (ES) of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Sonny Echono has said that desk officers are responsible for the day-to-day operations that exist between the Fund and beneficiary institutions and their ignorance of the process will hinder implementation of projects.

The ES who disclosed this during a workshop organised for Desk Officers in Makurdi on TETFund Intervention Programmes in Beneficiary Institutions to dialogue on ways to improve its operations and ensure that the smooth process of accessing interventions and their implementation by the institutions is realised.

Echono urged institutions to always engage competent and qualified desk officers and position them strategically to make them fully informed on the nature and methods of TETFund operations.

He warned beneficiary institutions against engaging desk officers that are inexperienced saying, „desk officers are expected to be fully equipped and knowledgeable about our guidelines and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper