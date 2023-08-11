BBNaija All Stars: Frodd Welcomes Baby With Wife, Chioma





Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Chukwuemeka Okoye, aka Frodd, and his wife, Pharmacist Chioma, have welcomed their first child.

The news of the arrival of the baby, a girl called Elena, broke on social media on Friday amid wild jubilation from fans.

Frodd is currently featuring in the ongoing Big Brother Naija All-Stars reality show.

He stated during his introduction that he was on the show for his wife.

Frodd and his wife had announced that they were expecting a child shortly before he joined the reality show.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Frodd and his fiancée, Pharmacist Chioma, got married in February this year.





Source: Leadership Newspaper