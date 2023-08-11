BBNaija All Stars: Infighting By Housemates Funny To Me – Don Jazzy





Veteran Nigerian music producer and singer, Michael Collins Ajereh, a.k.a Don Jazzy, has said that he finds the physical confrontations between housemates of the ongoing Big Brother Naija All-Stars reality TV show, as hilarious.

The Mavin boss said the manner the housemates switch from speaking standard English language to Pidgin or informal English during altercations among them was particularly funny to him, suggesting that the housemates, despite their class or background, understand the Nigerian street slangs.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Thursday, Don Jazzy wrote, “Big Brother Naija fights are always funny to me. Especially when they switch from speaking fune to pidgin. Osheeey street.”





Source: Leadership Newspaper