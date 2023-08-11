BugetIT: Gombe Ranks High In 2023 Fiscal Transparency Report





A reputable fiscal policy tracking organisation in Nigeria, BudgetIT, has ranked Gombe State 6th in the 2023 Fiscal Transparency Index.

The state took the 6th position of the 36 states in the federation with a commendable score of 74/100.

The state government said it was the result of its commitment to fiscal transparency and accountability that has earned it a significant distinction in the report published by BudgetIT.

In a statement on the development, the director-general of press affairs, Government House, Gombe, Ismaila Uba Misilli, said the achievement reflected the state’s dedication to transparent budgeting, procurement practices, and online fiscal reporting.

Misilli said, “The report underscores Gombe State’s accomplishments in various key areas, including budget transparency, procurement transparency, the integrity of the state’s website, and fiscal transparency online. Particularly noteworthy is the state’s Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), which has…





Source: Leadership Newspaper