Completion Of Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia Roads Excites Motorists





Nigerians have expressed delight at the completion of the dualization and expansion of the Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia Expressway by China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC). This is part of the larger dualisation process that covers three states namely Abuja- Keffi- Akwanga- Lafia- Makurdi expressway, which is about 220 km.

Residents of Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital and neighbouring Keffi also in the state told LEADERSHIP Friday that the completion of this phase of the road has indeed put the company at the forefront to boost infrastructure development in Nigeria as part of the move to deepen the ties between China and Nigeria under the Belt and Roads Initiative.

Driving through the road network, the entire stretch delighted the residents, who lauded the company and the Nigerian government for the continuous efforts to build and rehabilitate roads across the nation even as they requested for more funding for the company to complete the remaining projects to add value to the people and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper