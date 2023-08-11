EPL: Excitement, High Expectations As 2023/2024 Season Kicks Off Friday Night





The much-awaited English Premier League 2023/2024 season kicks off this Friday, August 11, 2023.

With a few hours to the kick-off time, Nigerian football lovers are braced up and already basking in the euphoria of the world’s most popular and electrifying football league event – in terms of TV audience.

The opening fixture between Manchester City and Burnley starts at 8pm. All eyes will be on the defending champions to see how they will bounce back from their Community Shield defeat to Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola’s treble-winning side will travel to Turf Moor to face the newly-promoted side, coached by City legend, Vincent Kompany.

City begin the quest for a fourth title in a row and sixth in seven years. So they would want to take maximum points before their main rivals kick a ball.

However, Burnley has their pride at stake and will give the champions a run for their money.

On Saturday, Arsenal, who were runners-up last year after leading for much of the campaign,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper