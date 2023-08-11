Navy Embraces AI To Enhance Operations





The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla has stressed the need to leverage on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies to enhance the maintenance of NN platforms and other operational activities.

The CNS stated this during the presentation of a paper by NN participants of National Defence College (NDC) Course 31, titled “Artificial Intelligence and Ship Maintenance: Strategic Options for the Nigerian Navy by 2035”.

In a statement by the director of Information, Naval Headquarters Cdre Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, Ogalla stated that the use of AI is significantly transforming the maritime industry and the NN is embracing it to improve the availability of ships towards enhancing operational effectiveness.

He also noted that ships were increasingly becoming sophisticated with advancement in technology and incorporation of AI and other emerging technologies in their construction.

“The NN must continue to adopt and integrate these…





Source: Leadership Newspaper