NGO Seeks Nigeria’s Criminal Justice Reforms





A non-governmental organization in Nigeria, Legend Golden Care Foundation (LGCF), has intensified collaborative efforts to accelerate proposed reforms in the nation’s Criminal Justice System, to tackle issues of Awaiting Trial Syndrome, Recidivism, Prison Congestion and challenges of the Nigeria Correctional System.

LGCF executive director, Mrs. Kanayo Olisa-Metuh, disclosed this at the kickoff of the second edition of its sponsored sports tournament, tagged “Hope for freedom Tournament” at Kuje Medium Correctional Center in Abuja.

She said that given to its passion for the wellbeing of inmates in the correctional centers, the foundation was upscaling its public advocacy and pressure on government institutions in addition to sustained provision of pro-bono legal services, counselling, welfare, healthcare, education and skill acquisition packages and programmes for inmates and those on society re-entry corridor.

The executive director stressed that the foundation is not only…





Source: Leadership Newspaper