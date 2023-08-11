Niger: Coup Leaders Threaten To Kill Bazoum If ECOWAS Military Intervenes 





Coup Leaders in Niger have threatened to kill ousted President Mohamed Bazoum if neighbouring countries attempt any military intervention to reinstate him by ECOWAS.

LEADERSHIP reports that ECOWAS, on Thursday directed its standby force to take action with the aim of reinstating constitutional order in the Niger Republic.

Shortly after the directive was issued, two “Western officials” said the putschists issued the threat while speaking to a top U.S. diplomat, the Associated Press reported on Friday.

The threat to the deposed president raises the stakes both for ECOWAS and for the junta, which has shown its willingness to escalate its actions since it seized power on July 26.

Niger was seen as the last country in the Sahel region south of the Sahara Desert that Western nations could partner with to counter jihadi violence linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group that has killed thousands and displaced millions of people.

The AP report disclosed that a Western…





Source: Leadership Newspaper