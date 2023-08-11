Nigerians Hail Actor Femi Adebayo’s Netflix Epic ‘Jagun Jagun’





Following the release of a new Netflix original epic Yoruba movie, ‘Jagun Jagun’ (The Warrior), by Femi Adebayo, some Nigerians have taken to social media to praise the award-winning Nollywood actor and producer.

Femi Adebayo had a few weeks ago, while announcing the movie with a trailer, said the dream of the new project was to surpass the achievements recorded by his 2022 epic movie, ‘Agensikole’.

The release of ‘Jagun Jagun’ on Netflix has, however, continued to stir reactions from social media users.

The blockbuster movie tells the story of a warlord (Ogundiji), who feels threatened by the potential of a young warrior school student (Gbotija).

The movie was produced by Femi Adebayo and co-directed by his brother, Tope Adebayo, and Adebayo Tijjani.

The movie features top Nollywood actors such as his father, Adebayo Salami, Dele Odule, Yinka Quadri, Muyiwa Ademola, Odunlade Adekola, Fathia Balogun, Lateef Adedimeji, and Femi Adebayo himself, among others.

Source: Leadership Newspaper