Researchers Laud Tinubu Over Fiscal Policy, Tax Reform C’ttee





A Nigerian independent think-tank and research organisation, Pol Eco Analytics, has commended President Bola Tinubu for inaugurating the Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform Committee (FPTRC), to introduce desired changes in Nigeria’s tax reform.

A statement signed and made available to LEADERSHIP FRIDAY, yesterday in Abuja by the senior researcher, Pol Eco Analytics, Mr Adefolarin Olamilekan, said the committee is timely constituted to find lasting solution to the excesses of over 62 government agencies and confusion over their mandates on tax remittance to government.

He said, “ This is a patriotic policy stand Nigerians must commend. We commend the president for working the talk as captured in his swearing -in speech on May 29th 2023, that his government is going to take action with regards to multiple taxation complaints and challenges of revenue shortfalls affecting the nation.

“This is no doubt, a laudable move by the Tinubu administration to tackle problems of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper