Tinubu Vows Swift Economic Recovery For Greatest Good Of Nigerians





President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday in Abuja reassured Nigerians that no stone will be left unturned in his administration’s multifarious efforts to stimulate the economy and make it work for the greatest good of all Nigerians.

According to a statement by Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President stated this in a meeting held at the State House with the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives’ Congress (APC) Professionals Forum led by former Bauchi State Governor, Mallam Isa Yuguda.

“This economy must recover for the good and greatest number of Nigerians, and we are seriously committed to seeing through a change for the better,” he said.

To steadily ensure measured growth and enhanced public enlightenment on policy outcomes, President Tinubu said every effort across sectors will be documented and periodically reviewed for performance verification and public presentation.

"So far, we have taken some baby steps and pushed some aggressive positions," the President





