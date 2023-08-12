Davido Releases New ‘Jaye Lo’ Video, Removes Controversial Mosque Scene  





Famous afrobeat singer, Davido, has dropped a fresh version of his signee, Logos Olori’s single, titled ‘Jaye Lo’ visual.

The new video comes weeks after Davido deleted the initial video on his official social media handles, following criticisms over a religious scene in the song.

LEADERSHIP reported that Davido had in July come under attacks by the Muslim community who found some scenes in the controversial video of ‘Jaye lo’ offensive.

But, sharing the new video, checks by LEADERSHIP showed that the controversial scene from the initial video was taken off.

Capturing the video, Davido wrote: “The official visuals to @logosolori Jaye Lo single Out Now. 30BG let’s run it up. This video too swag abeg. Olori Gbemidebe 2.0 ACTIVATED.”





Source: Leadership Newspaper