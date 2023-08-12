EPL: Everton In Talks With Alex Iwobi Over New Contract  





Everton manager, Sean Dyche, has confirmed that the Toffees were still in talks with Alex Iwobi over a new contract.

Iwobi is in the final year of his contract at Goodison Park.

The Nigeria international was close to signing a new deal last season, but talks were put on hold following the club’s relegation fight.

Dyche hinted that the Merseysiders were keen to keep the versatile midfielder at the club.

“Me and [director of football Kevin Thelwell] have been speaking about the idea of being open with the agents, open with the players and fathoming out in a way that is a more open scenario – open conversations, where are we at with it, what is the truth of it, and working it all out,” he told Liverpool Echo.

“That is just an ongoing process, not just with him but with every player whose contract has either got a renegotiation or a question mark or time-lapse,” he added.

Iwobi featured in all of Everton’s 38 Premier League games last season.

The 27-year-old scored once and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper