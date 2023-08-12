Gov Eno Tasks CBN On Nation’s Economy





Worried by the dwindling economy of the country, Akwa Ibom State governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has charged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to work towards formulating monetary policies that would provide economic stimulus to bring down inflation and boost the economy.

This was the hallmark of discussions with officials of the apex bank led by the director of Branch Operations, Mrs Elizabeth Fasoranti, who were on a courtesy visit to the Government House, Uyo.

Governor Eno, who identified inflation as the bane of development, explained that the prevailing inflation in the country has affected all aspects of life by stifling government as well as individual endeavours and called on the CBN to look inwards with a view to bettering the dwindling economy to improve on the living standard of the people.

“We appeal to the CBN to support us in terms of monetary policy formulations by doing everything to bring down the cost of inflation in our country,” he said.

He told the CBN…





Source: Leadership Newspaper