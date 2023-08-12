JUST-IN: Police Storms NURTW National Headquarters, Arrest President, Others, Shut Premises





The national president of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa, has been arrested by officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

LEADERSHIP gathered that Baruwa and three other union officials were arrested at the NURTW national secretariat on Friday evening at about 5pm when armed policemen invaded the premises and asked all the occupants to vacate the building.

The development came barely two days after the NURTW president had raised the alarm over alleged plot by some persons and groups to stage a protest at the national secretariat of the union located in Garki 2 district of Abuja.

The deputy president of the union, Isa Ore, who confirmed the development, said no reason was given for the action by the Police.

Arrested alongside the NURTW President were the general secretary, Anthony Asogwa Chukudi; national trustee, Olayi Odion, and principal assistant secretary, Abdulrasak Yemi.

According to Ore, the arrested union members were being…





Source: Leadership Newspaper