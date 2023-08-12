La Liga: Jude Bellingham Scores As Real Madrid Defeat Athletic Bilbao 2-0





It didn’t take long for Jude Bellingham to register his first competitive goal for Real Madrid, as the England midfielder helped his new team to a comfortable 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in their first La Liga game of the season.

Rodrygo had already put Los Blancos ahead as Carlo Ancelotti saw his men turn in a professional display at San Mames.

Athletic shaded the first 15 minutes or so, but Real went close when Federico Valverde sent a dipping shot just over the crossbar.

WIth 20 minutes gone, Jude Bellingham – making his first competitive start for Real – played in Rodrygo, who drew a smart save from Unai Simon.

Otherwise, though, the visitors lacked fluency, trading misplaced passes with their opponents.

Then, just before the half-hour mark, Real went ahead with a bolt from the blue.

Rodrygo cut in off the right flank and played a clever one-two with Dani Carvajal, bursting into the box before beating Simon at his near post.

Bellingham doubled the visitors’ lead soon…





Source: Leadership Newspaper