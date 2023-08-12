Naira Depreciation: Marketers Mull Another Petrol Price Hike, To Stop Importation





Major petroleum products marketers and other independent traders who recently restarted importation of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also called petrol, after the federal government removed petrol subsidy are contemplating to decline further importation.

LEADERSHIP Weekend was informed by industry sources that the persistent fall in the exchange rate of the Naira to the dollar has made the business unprofitable.

Only last month the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), said oil marketers have started importing petrol into the nation.

Until now, the importation of the product was solely done by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

At a stakeholders’ engagement in Lagos, the chief executive officer of the NMDPRA, Farouk Ahmed, said of the 56 oil marketing companies that applied for licences, 10 demonstrated commitment while three have imported fuel into the nation.

Ahmed had listed the three companies currently importing the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper