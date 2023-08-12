Niger Coup: Protests Erupt In Kano Over Planned ECOWAS Intervention 





Protesters have taken to the streets in Kano State to demonstrate their displeasure over the proposed use of force to resolve the Niger Republic coup crisis.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) chaired by Nigeria’s president, Bola Tinubu, directed its standing force to be on standby for possible action with the aim of reinstating constitutional order in Niger.

Protesters across Kano metropolis chanted: “Nigeriens are our brothers, Nigeriens are also our family.

“Niger is ours, we don’t want war, war against Niger is injustice, a plot by the western forces.”

They displayed Nigeria and Niger’s flags alongside placards, chanting anti-war catchphrases.

However, the Kano State Police Command has dismissed reports of protests as a rumour.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO), SP Haruna Kiyawa, the viral video showing some persons protesting in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper