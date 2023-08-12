Niger: Tinubu Doing The Biding Of International Community – Group





A non-governmental organisation, Face Of Waziri-Nigeria (FOWN), has alleged that the desire of President Bola Tinubu to stage a war against the junta that seized power in Niger Republic, was to please the United States and France so as to accord his government in Nigeria international legitimacy.

FOWN, in a statement signed by its Director-General, Mr. Bukky Adeniyi, noted that US’ prospect for uranium in Niger and the need to protect a subsisting US drone that has gulped well over $100million were the costs required to legitimise Tinubu government.

According to the group, Nigerians needed to be wary of President Tinubu now more than ever, owing to his desperation for war against Niger, which they claimed is at the behest of foreign powers.

“We received some intelligence report last week but refused to share it because it was too heavy. Now that Bola Tinubu has declared war on Niger through ECOWAS, we think it’s time to share it.

“After the coup in Niger broke out,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper