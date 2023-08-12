Plight Of IDPs Amid Hunger In Kaduna Camp





Although there are several IDP camps in Kaduna State, a visit to one of the camps in Maraban Rido in Chikun local government area will in no doubt leave you in tears over their pathetic situations. The said IDP camp which houses displaced persons from over 20 affected communities in Chikun and Kajuru local government areas of Kaduna State have over 4,000 displaced persons living in a camp that ordinarily should not accommodate more than 100 persons. The more pathetic situation concerns children who are of school ages but are forced out of school because either they are orphans or those whose breadwinners were killed. A larger number of the IDPs survive at the mercy of spirited individuals, civil society organisations (CSOs) and non-governmental organisations (NGOs). Some of the IDPs narrate their pathetic ordeals and solicited for government intervention.

A 13-year-old Sandra Yohanna who could not control her tears while narrating her ordeal in the camp said, her mother usually…





Source: Leadership Newspaper