Ronaldo Scores Brace As Al Nassr Beat Al-Hilal To Win Arab Club Champions Cup Final  





Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to lead Al Nassr to a remarkable victory in the Arab Club Champions Cup final on Saturday.

Al Nassr beat Saudi rivals, Al-Hilal, 2-1 after extra time despite playing for almost an hour with just 10 men.

Brazilian winger, Michael, headed Al-Hilal in front early in the second half before Al Nassr were reduced to 10 men for a last-man foul by Abdulelah Al-Amri in the 71st minute.

But, Ronaldo equalised to force extra time before netting again to seal a dramatic turnaround.

Summer signees, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves, and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, all featured for Al-Hilal, while Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic and Alex Telles started for Al Nassr.

Salem Al-Dawsari had the first chance of the game but ballooned a shot high and wide under pressure from two Al Nassr defenders.

Al-Hilal keeper, Mohammed Alowais, then pulled off a superb save to deny Brozovic his first goal for Al Nassr following a fine cross by Mane.

Alowais was called upon…





Source: Leadership Newspaper