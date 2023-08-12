Start Retirement Plan From Your First Pay Cheque – Utomi





What is retirement planning and how is it relevant to individuals or the economy?

Retirement means different things to different individuals. It is a big life milestone and denotes the transition from a business or career-driven phase to a period of newly discovered self-paced lifestyle, freedom and relaxation. Retirement is the stage at which people stop working and rely on their savings, investments, and pensions to sustain their lifestyle. A fulfilling retirement, on the other hand, necessitates more than attaining a certain age or amassing a certain amount of money. It demands careful, conscious, and deliberate financial and non-financial planning. Retirement planning, on the other hand, is the proactive process of imagining and preparing for retirement years. Setting goals and priorities, making decisions, and taking actions to ensure a comfortable, balanced and financially secure future to old age.

Retirement planning is expected to be a continuous process that evolves with…





Source: Leadership Newspaper