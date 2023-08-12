Zulum Approves N50m, Staff Houses, Hostels For Army Varsity In Borno





Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has approved the allocation of N50 million alongside the construction of staff houses and students’ hostels at the Nigerian Army University, Biu (NAUB), which is owned by the Federal Government.

The governor announced the interventions on Friday when the Army University’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Kyari Mohammed, led a management delegation to a courtesy call on the governor at the Government House in Maiduguri.

“Borno State Government will release N50m to the University. Insha Allah, we will provide accommodation for staff as well as hostels for students’ use at the university. On this note, I want to direct the Commissioner for Works and Housing to come up with an architectural design for the project”, Zulum said.

Before Friday’s intervention, Governor Zulum had extended series of support to the University of Maiduguri, the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), Federal Polytechnic, Monguno, Federal College of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper