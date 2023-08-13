EPL: Son Heung-min Replaces Kane As New Tottenham Captain  





South Korean forward, Son Heung-min, has been named the new captain of Tottenham Hotspur.

His appointment followed the departure of erstwhile captain, Harry Kane, to Bayern Munich.

Reacting to his appointment, Son Heung-min, who also captains the South Korean national team, said it was a “big honour.”

“It’s such a big honour to captain this huge club. It was big surprise and a very proud moment. I’ve already said to the players that everyone should feel like a captain, on and off the pitch,” popular football journalist, Fabrizio Romano, quoted him as saying.

Defender Cristian Romero and recent signee, James Maddison, were both appointed as vice captains.





Source: Leadership Newspaper