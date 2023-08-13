Insecurity: Bayelsa Community Hails IGP As Police Arrest 5, Recover Arms





The people of Opu-Nembe in Nembe local government area of Bayelsa State have commended the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, following the arrest of five armed youths and recovery of cache of arms and ammunition in a sting operation in the community over the weekend.

The sting operation was in response to several petitions by concerned people of the community to the Police, following activities of armed youths bordering on heinous crimes.

A statement by the Bayelsa Police Command through its spokesman, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the sting operation, recovery of arms, and ongoing investigation.

“The Bayelsa State Police Command wishes to state categorically that a detachment of Mobile Policemen (PMF) and SWAT operatives from Force Headquarters, Abuja carried out a sting operation in Nembe Bassambiri on 12 August 2023. Some arms and ammunition were recovered and suspects were arrested.

“The sting operation was conducted professionally, based on the standard…





Source: Leadership Newspaper