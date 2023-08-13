JUST-IN: Niger Coup Leader Seeks Dialogue With ECOWAS





The leader of the Niger junta, General Abdourahmane Tchiani, has said the military was ready for dialogue with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

He made this known during a meeting with Islamic scholars from Nigeria.

Tchiani was quoted to have said doors were open to explore diplomacy and peace in resolving the impasse.

Islamic scholars led by the chairman of the Izala sect in Nigeria – Jam’atul Izalatu Bidia Waikamatu Sunnah (JIBWIS) – Sheikh Abdullahi Bala Lau, met with the junta in Niger’s capital Niamey on Saturday.

In a statement Lau issued after the meeting, he said his delegation and the coup leader deliberated on several issues, including ECOWAS demand for the reinstatement of President Mohamed Bazoum.

Asked if the discussion for dialogue took place, Prime Minister of Niger, Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine, said: “Yes, for sure. That was exactly what the leader of our country told them, he did not say he was not open to dialogue.”

Source: Leadership Newspaper