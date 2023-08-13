Kaduna Health Insurance Scheme Impacts 79,000 Pregnant Women, Children—Dep. Gov.





The Kaduna State Deputy Governor Hadiza Balarabe says the health insurance scheme in the state has impacted 79,000 pregnant women, children and vulnerable groups.

Balarabe stated this in her keynote address at a two-day engagement meeting with the state’s 23 local government chairmen on health financing and leadership held in Abuja yesterday.

She said the strength of the Kaduna Contributory Health Management Agency lies in the formal sector with 98% of the sector enrolled in the scheme, while highlighting improvements in service delivery with significant benefits recorded for maternal mortality rates in the state.

She said; “Already, reports reaching us from the public facility indicate improvement in service delivery with significant gains recorded for maternal and mortality rates in the state. I also understand that 79,000 vulnerable groups including pregnant women and children have been impacted by this scheme in the state.

“The scheme is to facilitate access to quality…





Source: Leadership Newspaper