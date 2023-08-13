Speaker Urges Skills Acquisition Among Youths





Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon.Tajudeen Abbas has hailed Nigerian youths on the occasion of the 2023 International Youth Day.

Abbas in a statement by his special adviser on media and publicity, Musa Krishi, expressed delight over the abundant talents and resilience exhibited by Nigerian youths over the years, as well as their passion for the country.

The United Nations General Assembly in December 2009 adopted Resolution 64/134 proclaiming the year commencing August 12, 2010 as International Year of Youth. This year’s edition is themed: ‘Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World.’

Going by this year’s theme, the speaker urged the Nigerian youth to be at the forefront of skills acquisition to contribute their quota towards a sustainable world.

He said stakeholders in both public and private sectors have agreed that the youth are critical to the development of the country, due to their population and excellence in various fields, locally and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper