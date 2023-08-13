We Are Ready To Partner Akwa Ibom Gov’t, Say Indigenes In US





Indigenes of Akwa Ibom State resident in the United States of America under the aegis of Akwa Ibom State Association of Nigeria (AKISAN) have pledged to partner with the state government in aspects of governance requiring skills transfer and technical support.

This partnership, they promised, will be free of charge and should be taken as their way of giving back to their home state.

The pledge was made during the Government Townhall meeting, held as a part of activities of the Association’s Annual Convention.

Conveying the thoughts of many members in attendance, Dr. Tom Mbeke Ekanem, a retired water quality assurance engineer, indicated the preparedness of the diaspora community to offer strategic assistance in varied ways to the citizens of the state, if given an opportunity.

He also assured that they will also mobilise investors to the state, in a bid to fasten the overall development of the state, drawing from the India diaspora model.

Responding, the Deputy Governor,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper