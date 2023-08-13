Zaria Mosque Collapse Death Toll Rises To 12 Amid Condolences





Death toll from the iconic Zaria Central Mosque which collapsed during prays on Friday has risen to 12, our correspondents gathered yesterday.

The mosque which was built in the 1830s had for decades been used by Muslims from all parts of the world.

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani; speaker of House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbass and the Jamaatul Nasir Islam (JNI) have expressed condolences to the Zazzau Emirate and families of the deceased.

The governor in his message to the families prayed for God’s healing and recovery of all those injured in the incident.

He thanked the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, for the fatherly role he played in rallying his subjects to carry out rescue operations, offer assistance to the injured and console families of the victims.

Sani also commended the first-responders, medical personnel and people of Zaria for helping to rescue the survivors.

He urged citizens of the state to pray for the repose of souls of the departed,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper