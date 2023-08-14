Addressing Youth Unemployment





In a disheartening trend, Nigeria’s unemployment rate continues to surge, despite its wealth of human and natural resources.

A perplexing annual occurrence unfolds as numerous graduates flood the job market, only to find themselves without prospects, while the streets teem with young hawkers who would otherwise be engaged in gainful employment. According to a recent report from multinational consulting firm KPMG, Nigeria’s unemployment rate escalated to a staggering 37.7 percent in 2022.

The grim prediction is that this rate will climb further to 40.6 percent, driven by the relentless influx of job seekers.

The firm points to the sluggish economic growth and the incapacity of the economy to absorb the 4-5 million new entrants that swell the Nigerian job market every year. Regrettably, Nigeria now leads the world in unemployment, as per the most recent data released by the World of Statistics.

The nation’s rate stands at an alarming 33.3 percent, surpassing even South…





Source: Leadership Newspaper