As Nigeria Prepares For ICAO’s Audit





In a few days the international Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), will be visiting Nigeria airports for the Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP).

This programme is for auditing the nation’s airports and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), have expressed readiness and preparedness for the audit programme.

The authority said, “We are on top of our duties, leaving nothing to chance in resolving deficiencies identified through the ICAO USOAP activities.”

However, industry stakeholders have expressed concerns over Nigeria’s preparedness. Speaking exclusively to me, the former military commandant of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, Grp Capt. John Ojikutu (rtd), wondered how Nigeria will be certified after the incursion, case of stowaways, stealing of runway lightning and shortage of technical personnel in key aviation agencies.

"I have concerns about the performance of Nigeria in this year's ICAO audit. The issue of airport incursions has…





Source: Leadership Newspaper