BBNaija All Stars: Seyi Reveals Why Brands Refused To Sign Dorathy





Big Brother All Stars housemate, Seyi Awolowo, has claimed that brands refused to sign a member of first eviction jury, Dorathy Bachor, because she engaged in a sexual act in the previous ‘Lockdown’ edition of the reality TV show.

Seyi made this known during a conversation with fellow housemates Adekunle, Frodd, and Venita on Sunday night.

According to him, most brands do not want to be associated with Dorathy Bachor because of her romantic association with her fellow housemate, Brighto, in the 2020 edition of the show.

Dorathy had during the show’s reunion openly admitted she performed oral sex on Brighto.

Seyi – “Una baby girl with the chest, what do you think happened after that reunion?”

Venita – “I don’t know.”

Seyi – “Did anybody know that anybody tested microphone in their season?”

Venita – “What microphone?”

Frodd – “Which babygirl with the chest?”

Seyi – "Dorathy. Na she talk say she test lord baelish microphone by herself, after that…





Source: Leadership Newspaper