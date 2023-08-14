BUK Develops 30% Of New Core Curriculum





Vice Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano (BUK), Professor Sagir Adamu-Abbas, has disclosed that the university has redesigned its 30 per cent of the new Core Curriculum Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS) for Nigerian universities to boost skills acquisition of students and employability of graduates.

The NUC, while launching the new curriculum recently announced that the commission only developed 70 percent of the CCMAS leaving 30 percent for each university to develop in line with their peculiarities.

Adamu-Abbas also stated that the university authority has introduced various measures to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal on the staff and ameliorate the impact of recent registration fees hike on the students.

He said this in Kano over the weekend, while speaking with the press about some new developments in the institution.

The vice chancellor expressed concerns about the high level of graduate unemployment in Nigeria among whom some industries and employers of labour…





Source: Leadership Newspaper