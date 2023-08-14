Construction Firm To Fix Damaged Bauchi-Gombe Highway In 3 Days





The construction firm engaged by the Federal Government to fix the damaged Kaljanga Bridge on the ever-busy Bauchi-Gombe highway, Anaco Nigeria Limited, has pledged to reactivate the bridge within three days.

LEADERSHIP reports that heavy downpour on Sunday morning had caused flooding on a portion of the Bauchi-Gombe road and washed away the bridge at Kaljanga village in Bauchi State, thereby cutting off the North-East zone from other parts of the country.

The development has left many travellers stranded on both sides of the highway as some of them had to make a detour to alternate and longer routes to access their destinations.

However, the construction firm said it will fix the damaged portion of the road within three days.

The project site engineer, Mr Abdul’aziz Haidar, gave the assurance during an assessment visit to the site of the collapsed bridge by the Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, at Kaljanga in Bara district of Kirfi local government area of Bauchi…





Source: Leadership Newspaper