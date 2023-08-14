Galaxy BackBone Partners Egyptian Firm On Cybersecurity Solutions





Nigeria’s connectivity infrastructure service provider, Galaxy Backbone Limited is set to partner with Moharram & Partners, an Egyptian firm, to provider enabling trust-based cyber and cloud solutions that will offer customers a well-rounded approach to cybersecurity.

Managing Director of GBB, Prof. Muhammad Bello Abubakar who disclosed this in Abuja, said partnering is at the heart of the company’s future.

Speaking during a meeting with a team from Moharram & Partners, led by its Vice President Africa and Middle East, Mahmoud Ashraf Hatem, and the Public Policy Manager of KASPERSKY, Mr. Alharbi Thamer, the GBB Boss said the agency was poised to collaborate with relevant public and private sector stakeholders.

“Partnering is at the heart of our future and we remain committed to collaborating with organisations that help support customer excellence in digital services,”

Source: Leadership Newspaper