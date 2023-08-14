Group Wants Tinubu To Reward Grassroot Politicians In Kwara





Members of the Kwara Progressive Squad have appealed to President Bola Tinubu to address the matter of appointing grassroots politicians who played a pivotal role in ensuring the resounding victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across all levels in the recent 2023 general election, into positions of government.

In a press release at the weekend made available to journalists by the group’s convener, Suleiman Tunji Alabi, the Squad emphasised the significance of selecting accomplished and dependable grassroot politicians and individuals who possess expertise in their respective fields.

While commending the appointment of Mr. Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) from Kwara as a Minister, the group beseeched the President to extend his consideration towards appointing additional qualified grassroot politicians within Kwara State.

The group noted that such appointments will not only ensure the maintenance of balance, equity, and a fair reward system within the party but also solidify its…





Source: Leadership Newspaper