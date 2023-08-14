IYC Protests Killing Of Member By Trigger-happy Policeman In Rivers





Members of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), on Monday, defied the heavy downpour in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital city, to barricade the State Police Command headquarters in protest against the killing of one of their members, Alafuro Peterside, allegedly by a policeman.

Peterside was shot dead last Thursday in front of a popular relaxation spot at Elekahia community in Port Harcourt City local government area in front of his wife and three children, by a trigger-happy policeman attached to Police Mobile Force (PMF) 43 Squadron in Gombe State.

Speaking during the protest, IYC President, Jonathan Lokpobiri, decried what he called the reluctance of the Nigerian Police Force to ensure that justice was done on the murder of the Ijaw youth.

Lokpobiri said: “We are here to protest the extra-judicial killing of one of us, Alafuro Peterside, by a trigger-happy police officer last Thursday. This is the reason why we are here to meet with the Police.

“Part of the reason is that this…





Source: Leadership Newspaper