Kill Corruption Not Nigerians, Bakare Tells Tinubu





As the negative effect of the fuel subsidy removal bites harder on the people, overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, formerly known as the Latter Rain Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to tackle the problem of corruption embedded in the nation’s fuel subsidy regime rather than implementing ‘anti-people’ economic policies that are strangulating Nigerians.

The Lagos fiery preacher who spoke in his Church auditorium on Sunday in Ikeja, Lagos, on the theme ‘Vice, virtue and time: The three things that shall never stand still’, noted that the suffering and hardship being faced by the people since fuel subsidy was removed by the federal government were excruciating.

Bakare however expressed optimism that God will move into Nigeria after his state of the nation broadcast, saying, “We must share what the Lord has said to us and what he has shown to us.”

Source: Leadership Newspaper