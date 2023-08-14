Ministers: You’ve Dashed Nigerians’ Expectations, Ex-APC Vice Chair Tells Tinubu





Immediate-past national vice chairman (North-West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Mohammed Lukman, has expressed disappointment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s choice of ministers, saying he has dashed the hope of Nigerians.

Apart from the crop of persons picked as ministers, Lukman also listed what he described as disturbing signals in the prime of the Tinubu administration.

In an open letter to the President titled, “Disturbing Signals: Open Letter to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu”, the APC chieftain accused Tinubu of imposing another Muslim-Muslim scenario on the party after winning the February 25 poll with a same-faith ticket.

He outlined the “disturbing signals” to include the current exchange rate (dollar to naira), fuel pump price, and his choice of ministers, among others.

He said the endorsement of the new national chairman of the party, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and national secretary, Ajibola Bashiru, both Muslims, was a disturbing…





Source: Leadership Newspaper