NLC Threatens Fresh Strike Over Further Fuel Price Hike





The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has threatened to embark on a nationwide strike if the pump price of fuel sells above the current price of N617.

The labour centre warned that will embark on the strike without any notification.

NLC national president, Comrade Joe Ajaero, gave the warning in Abuja during the African Trade Union Alliance meeting.

Although NNPC Limited is yet to make any official announcement of fuel price increase, some media reports indicated an imminent increase in the price to N720.

According to Ajaero, there were purported plans to further increase the pump price of petrol, which he expressed dismay that the development will cause additional and untold hardship on Nigerians.

He said: “As we are here now, they are contemplating increasing the pump price of petroleum products, and the ministry of labour for some time now would only go to the Ministry of Justice to come up with a so-called injunction to hold the hands of Labour not to respond.

But let…





Source: Leadership Newspaper