NNL Kickoff Date For 2023/24 Season To Be Decided After AGM





With the successes recorded on the conclusion of the 2022-23 season in August, the Nigeria National League (NNL) has set September or the the first week in October as the kickoff frame-time for the new season.

Heartland were crowned champions last season following a 2-0 win over Kano Pillars in the final of the Super 8 in Asaba while Sokoto United, Adamawa United, Ikorodu City and Smart City maintain their NNL status after survived relegation playoffs in Kano.

Chairman of the NNL board, George Aluo, gave the hint on the plans for the coming season which according to him, will centre around matching the kickoff date with the Europeans season which would be in line with the directive of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Ibrahim Gusau.

The Nigerian football season at all level has always been at variance with the rest of world but the NFF leadership has vowed to buck the negative trend.

The NNL Chairman reiterated the stand of the country’s governing body and revealed…





Source: Leadership Newspaper