Oxlade Reveals Why He Ran From Home, Slept Under Bridge

The singer disclosed that his lecturer dad was against his decision to do music, forcing him to abscond and do several menial jobs like selling BRT tickets.

Oxlade revealed he slept under the bridge located at Abulegba, Lagos State, after running away from home to chase his music career.

The ‘Away’ crooner stated this while featuring on the Afrobeats podcast, hosted by Adesope Olajide.

He said: “Back then, I used to sleep at Ojuelegba barrack bridge sometimes. I did several menial jobs to survive. I was selling BRT tickets.

“If you don’t take your time to create some songs or create anything, it’s gonna sound rushed. If you rushed in, you rushed out.

“I am not looking for hits, I am looking for classics. I mean, ‘Away’ is four or three years old, but it’s still banging. ‘Ku Lo Sa’ is a year old, it still…





Source: Leadership Newspaper