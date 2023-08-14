SERAP Asks Court To Stop NASS From Spending N110bn On Cars, Others





A foremost civil society organisation (CSO), Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), has urged the Federal High Court in Lagos to restrain the National Assembly from spending N40billion on 465 exotic and bulletproof cars for its members and principal officers and N70bn as ‘palliatives’ allegedly for new members.

SERAP was seeking an order of mandamus to direct and compel Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, to review and reduce the N40billion budgeted to buy 465 Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) and bulletproof cars for members and principal officials until an assessment of the socio-economic impact of the spending on the 137 million poor Nigerians is carried out in the public interest.

The CSO was further seeking an order restraining Akpabio and Abbas from demanding or receiving the N40billion to buy 465 SUV and bulletproof cars.

SERAP was also seeking an order of mandamus to direct and compel Akpabio…





Source: Leadership Newspaper