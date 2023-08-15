BBNaija All Stars: Mercy Eke Emerges Head of House





Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Mercy Eke, has emerged as the Head of House (HoH) for this week.

She becomes the first female HoH for the ‘All Stars’ season.

Big brother announced Mercy as HoH following the conclusion of Monday’s arena games.

As Head of House, the former winner is immune from eviction this week. This means she is guaranteed a place in Biggie’s house for one more week.

Mercy had the privilege to select four BFFs (best friends for the week) and chose Doyin, Angel, WhiteMoney and Frodd.

She is the fourth Head of House for this season after Adekunle, Kiddwaya and Ike.





Source: Leadership Newspaper